If you spent anytime in Chicago's River North Tuesday, you may have noticed a mural with a giant QR code painted on the side of a building. And if you're a Taylor Swift fan, you might know what the mystery is all about -- or at least have some guesses.

"I think it's going to be Easter eggs for a music video that's coming out," said Whitney Hansen, who came to watch the mural being painted Tuesday afternoon. "I think she's going to release a music video at like 3 a.m. Friday.

Later this week, Hansen, who found out about the mural on TikTok, will host a listening party for Swift's newest album, "The Tortured Poet's Department," which comes out Friday.

Taylor Swift knows timing. The global superstar joined in on the April 8 solar eclipse fun by teasing song lyrics from her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department," on Instagram which reference an eclipse.

"I work downtown, so I knew this was going to be my lunch break today," Hansen continued.

According to reports, the mural began to come together Monday. It's filled with the letters "TTPD," and the number 13 -- clues TODAY.com describes as "telltale signs" that the mural and QR code are meant for Swifties.

"We've got the three 'TTPDs,' followed by four '13's,' said Dani Filip Bermudez, another Swift fan who came to see and hopefully decode the message. "If you do Taylor math, you add up the threes and ones, and you get 16, which is today's date. But I'm still waiting for more."

While crews worked to finish the mural, approximately a dozen people were lined up to try and scan the QR code -- but a large construction lift had blocked the view. But according to TODAY.com, the QR code leads to a YouTube short on Taylor Swift's page with the message "Error 321."

A similar note appeared on Swift's website in February, hours before she had announced "The Tortured Poet's Department" at the 2024 Grammy Awards. It read:

"Error 321 Backend fetch failed

Backend fetch failed

hneriergrd

DPT: 321

Varnish cache server"

The jumbled “hneriergrd” turned out to be an anagram for “red herring.” And “DPT: 321,” read backward, hinted at the new album’s title, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Dressed in a white and grey Taylor Swift sweatshirt, Kristen Blevins on Tuesday stood on the sidewalk in front of the mural at 25 W. Grand Avenue, working to decode what the new message could mean, and its connection to the prior puzzle.

"It's a really good secret that she's kept," Blevins said. "The red herring is something that like, confuses you or distracts you. I think this could be the conclusion of that."

For now, Swifties will have to wait.

"It's not finished yet," said Vanessa Filip Bermudez who had been waiting for upwards of an hour for the mural to be completed. "There could be more once it's completely finished. I think we're just kind of waiting to see."