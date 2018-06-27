Mourners will get a chance to say their final goodbyes to South Florida-based rapper XXXTentacion during a viewing service scheduled for Wednesday.

The open-casket viewing for the 20-year-old performer who was shot and killed June 18 will take place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the BB&T Center in Sunrise. Cameras, cell phones and other recording devices will not be allowed inside and security will perform checks before entry.

The rapper, born Jahseh Onfroy in Plantation, recently lived in Parkland and was shopping at a Deerfield Beach bike shop when he was shot while sitting in his car by a group of men who fled the scene. Onfroy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Police arrested 22-year-old Dedrick Williams for his alleged role in the incident and charged the Pompano Beach resident with premediated first-degree murder in the case. Investigators do not believe he was one of the two men who opened fire but the driver of the car that fled the scene.

Williams is being held on no bond as Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators continue searching for others involved in the shooting.

In just a few years, XXXTentacion had become a rising star in the music business, with several songs in topping the Billboard charts – including his single “Sad!,” which rose to No. 1 on the Hot 100 list after his death.

Family members will hold a separate, private funeral at a later date.