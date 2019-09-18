After winning "America's Got Talent" Season 14, Kodi Lee and his mother Tina Lee share their joy on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (Published Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019)

Kodi Lee, a 23-year-old singer and pianist from Lake Elsinore, California, was named the winner of "America's Got Talent" season 14 Wednesday night. Lee, who is blind and has autism, captivated audiences all season long after winning Gabrielle Union's golden buzzer with his rendition of Donny Hathaway's "A Song for You" in the first audition episode of the season.

"He's changed the world, and he's going to continue to change the world," Union said Wednesday night.

For winning the competition, Lee gets $1 million and his own Las Vegas show.

"I will buy lots of grand pianos in every color," Lee said.

After performing Wednesday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Lee earned a standing ovation from the audience and the judges, foreshadowing the end result. Lee's personal story combined with his prodigious vocal and piano talent made him a favorite for crowds and the judges, alike.

"Kodi is an anomaly," Julianne Hough, one of the judges, said. "I think in our lifetime we are lucky to experience the kind of magic Kodi is, and America knew it."

Judge Simon Cowell added, "He is going to inspire other people."

"Kodi won tonight, but the world won," Tina Lee, Kodi Lee's mother, said. "That’s really what happened here tonight is that the world completely won because Kodi just opened doors for everyone, like all of the kids with special needs. The parents, keep pushing them for on what they love to do. Give them the tools. Look at them, it's possible. And don't give up. We all won. The world."