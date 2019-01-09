After fans of Lady Gaga implored her to condemn R. Kelly, who she collaborated with on the single "Do What U Want" in 2013, the singer apologized on Twitter, saying she believed the women who came forward with allegations against him.

"What I am hearing about the allegations against R Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible," the statement said. "As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and video at a dark time in my life, my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn't processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life."

She also apologized for her "poor judgment" and "not speaking out sooner," according to the statement.

Kelly had come under renewed scrutiny following the six-part Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly," which included testimony from women who accuse Kelly of mental, physical and sexual abuse, as well as interviews with associates and relatives of the singer.

Gaga's single "Do What U Want" featured vocals by Kelly and raised eyebrows by some at the time as he was only a few years removed from being acquitted on child pornography charges. In her apology, Gaga said she would remove the song from "iTunes and other streaming platforms" and vowed not to work with R. Kelly again.

While Kelly has collaborated with a host of musicians in the years since, Lady Gaga's fan base, in particular, seemed to be holding her to task for not speaking out against the singer after the documentary aired.

Gaga reportedly defended her collaboration with Kelly at the time. Gaga is widely expected to be nominated for an Oscar for her role in "A Star is Born" when the Academy Award nominations are announced later this month.