DA Reviewing Prior Sex Crime Allegation Against Sylvester Stallone

In this April 6, 2018, file photo, actor Sylvester Stallone visits the Rocky Statue in Philadelphia.

Santa Monica police have forwarded a case involving a sex crime allegation against Sylvester Stallone for filing consideration, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told NBC News Investigations Wednesday.

The spokesman provided no details about the nature of the allegation, which according to media reports dates back to the early 1990s, but said the office received the case Wednesday.

He gave no timetable for the review and would not comment on whether the age case would disqualify it for filing because the statute of limitations has long passed.

Stallone through his lawyer has publicly denied previous media reports about the allegation.

In November, LA County DA Jackie Lacey announced a task force was created to investigate sexual misconduct accusations in Hollywood.

She said in a statement that the veteran sex crimes prosecutors would "ensure a uniformed approach to the legal review and possible prosecution of any case that meets both the legal and factual standards for criminal prosecution."