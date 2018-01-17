Police Body Cam Video Shows Hannibal Buress' Arrest in Miami

WARNING: Video contains language that may be offensive. A police body camera video showing the arrest of popular comedian Hannibal Buress for disorderly intoxication in Miami in December 2017 was released Tuesday.

A police body camera video released Tuesday reveals the moments before popular comedian Hannibal Buress was arrested last month in Miami for disorderly intoxication.

The more than 9-minute video, released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, shows Buress' encounter with an officer on a Wynwood street corner on Dec. 10 just before 10:30 p.m. The comedian can be heard laughing and addressing the officer using strong language.

"Hey, what's up. It's me, Hannibal Buress. This cop is stupid as f--k," Buress says to the officer. "Hey, put this camera on."

"Get out of here before you," the officer replies as Buress continues talking.

"Hey, what's up, YouTube," Buress said before the officer orders him to put his hands behind his back.

Buress repeatedly asks the officer why he is being arrested as the officer puts handcuffs on him.

"I'll let you know once you put your hands behind your back," the officer says.

NBC6 reported in December that before the arrest Buress had approached an officer with bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage from his breath. Buress asked the officer to call an Uber and when the officer refused, Buress became angry and belligerent, according to the arrest report.

The officer followed Buress into a bar and asked him to leave because he was too drunk, the report continued. Once outside, Buress continued yelling profanities at the officer, causing a crowd to gather. Buress was asked to leave five times before being arrested, according to the report.

The newly released video shows that as Buress is put in handcuffs, a small group of fans gather around him and the officer.

"I'm under arrest right now for calling him a b--ch-ass n---er," Buress says to the group as one man begins to film the incident.

Buress demands to be read his rights.

"I don't need to read you anything," the officer replies. "I told you about seven times to leave and you refused to leave."

Buress, 34, was booked into jail and later released. His next hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 5.

A request for comment was not immiediately returned by Buress' representative.