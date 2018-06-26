In Jimmy Fallon's monologue on Monday, June 25, he addresses President Donald Trump's tweet about "the famous 'hair show' with me." Fallon said, "Melania, if you're watching, I don't think your anti-bullying campaign is working." (Published 6 hours ago)

Jimmy Fallon took his feud with President Trump on air Monday night, hitting back at Trump's recent Twitter attack against the comedian.

“As you may have heard, the President of the United States went after me on Twitter,” Fallon said to open his "Tonight Show" monologue. “So Melania, if you’re watching, I don’t think your anti-bullying campaign is working.”

Trump tweeted at Fallon on Sunday to “be a man,” following Fallon’s recent admission he was sorry for tousling the president’s hair during a September 2016 episode. The comedian faced backlash for the bit, which some claimed humanized then-candidate Trump weeks before the election.

Fallon also denied another claim made in the tweet, that the comedian called to thank Trump for “monster ratings,” after it aired.

“First of all, I’ve never called this human in my life,” Fallon said. “I don’t have his number, I don’t want his number. I’ve never said ‘monster ratings.’ I don’t know what he’s talking about. By the way, Donald, I don’t know if you’ve seen my ratings the past two years, you didn’t help my ratings. But, really, thanks a lot. Thanks for nothing.”

And last night Trump kept up the insults at a rally in South Carolina, where he defended his hair and called Fallon a "lost soul."

“He apologizes for humanizing me," Trump said. "Poor guy, because now, he’s going to lose all of us.”



Fallon tweeted back at Trump Sunday saying he'd donate to RAICES, the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, in the president’s name.

