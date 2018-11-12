Marvel of a Man: Stars React to Passing of Stan Lee

Marvel Comics Co-Creator Stan Lee died at 95. The legend of the comic book industry created classic characters like Spiderman and The Incredible Hulk. (Published 3 hours ago)

Stan Lee, known to a legion of comic book fans and movie goers, died Monday at 95. News of Lee's passing hit fans hard as many took to social media to express their condolences at the loss of a living legend.

Lee was declared dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to Kirk Schenck, an attorney for Lee's daughter, J.C. Lee.

'Marvel' Mastermind Stan Lee's Life in Photos

As the top writer at Marvel Comics and later as its publisher, Lee was widely considered the architect of the contemporary comic book. He revived the industry in the 1960s by offering the costumes and action craved by younger readers while insisting on sophisticated plots, college-level dialogue, satire, science fiction, even philosophy.