Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday after allegedly punching someone over a parking spot dispute, law enforcement sources tell NBC 4. (Published 38 minutes ago)

Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday after allegedly punching someone in the West Village.

Law enforcement sources told News 4 the dispute was over a parking spot. He was still at an NYPD precinct being processed as of mid-afternoon. The NYPD said he will be charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and harassment.

Baldwin punched the victim once in the left side of the face, the sources said, after the victim purportedly took a parking spot Baldwin was waiting for on E. 10th Street.

The victim complained of pain and was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, the sources added.

Baldwin is expected to be allowed to go home after being processed, and would be due in court sometime next month.

Baldwin, 60, has experienced a career resurgence over the last two years for his caustic impersonation of President Trump -- an act routinely featured on "Saturday Night Live."

Minutes after the news broke, Trump said "I wish him luck" when White House reporters asked him about Baldwin's arrest.

The actor has had run-ins with the law in past, including a 2014 arrest for disorderly conduct and an acquittal in a battery case involving a photographer in the 1990s.

The actor has four children under the age of 5 with his wife Hilaria, as well as an adult daughter with first wife Kim Basinger.

That daughter, Ireland, once famously defended her father's behavior on Twitter and said he deserved credit for dealing with what she called "anger management issues."

