Animals and Wildlife

46-pound baby penguin is breaking the internet: ‘Pesto is a celebrity'

Pesto is one. Big. Penguin

By Drew Weisholtz | TODAY

Not since Chester Cobblepot hobbled through the streets of Gotham City has a penguin so enthralled the public.

A baby penguin named Pesto at Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium in Australia has taken the internet by storm, thanks to its girth.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Pesto is a big penguin. (SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium)

“At just nine months old, Pesto tips the scales at a whopping 21kg (46 pounds), thanks to his hearty appetite of 25 fish a day. He’s officially the largest chick SEA LIFE Melbourne has ever seen, making him a huge hit with guests and fans around the world,” the aquarium writes on its website.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“From tender moments with parents Hudson and Tango to his adorable waddles into the colony, Pesto has been a true crowd-pleaser."

Pesto (top right) mingles with other penguins. (SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium)

Pesto is large due to a variety of factors, according to the aquarium. Among them is the fact his biological father is the facility’s biggest and oldest penguin, while Pesto also has “amazing parents raising him,” explains the aquarium.

Entertainment News

Celebrity couples

Eva Mendes admits she felt ‘lost' after having kids with Ryan Gosling

Celebrity couples

Why Blake Shelton relates to Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's romance

“So, the combination of good genes and good parents explains his current weight, but he will lose a lot of this when he fledges (develops his adult feathers.),” the aquarium says.

@sealifemelbourneaquarium

Our baby King Penguin Pesto is a...

♬ original sound - SEA LIFE Melbourne - SEA LIFE Melbourne

Pesto has also become a viral sensation. The aquarium posted a gender reveal for him earlier this month, and fans rallied around his stardom in the comments section.

"Pesto is a celebrity fr," one person wrote.

"Pesto! You bring the world so much love and joy! Thank you for existing," another penned.

His fans on TikTok have jumped onboard the hype train by sharing their own videos while visiting him at the aquarium.

@tsukinikki

pesto has been bulking big time #aquarium #海遊館 #sealife #melbourneaquarium #penguin #penguins #animals #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral

♬ Ed bassmaster - Plantdaddy55

Pesto isn't the only animal to go viral recently. Moo Deng, a baby hippo at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand, has also hit the big time and some fans on X are here for her and Pesto.

"Moo Deng and Pesto are what this world needed fr," one person wrote.

"the big chonky penguin pesto and the expressive little hippo moo deng are literally the only things keeping me sane rn," someone else joked.

"pesto and moo deng have completely taken over my timeline and fyp on tik tok. i am obsessed," another person commented.

"I, personally, am ready for my Twitter feed to return to mostly photos of Moo Deng the baby hippo and Pesto the baby penguin," another user wrote.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us