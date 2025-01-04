2025 Golden Globes: Why ‘Wicked' wasn't nominated for any music awards

Originally appeared on E! Online

Despite defying gravity with its 2025 Golden Globe nominations, "Wicked" didn't make it into two specific categories.

The film — based on the hit Broadway musical — nabbed four nominations, but was not nominated in either the Best Original Score category or Best Original Song.

The reason being that the film featured very little original music written for the screen. Instead, the score and the songs were based on the 2003 musical, which featured music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, who also worked on the film adaptation.

According to the Golden Globe Awards eligibility and consideration rules, a "score must be primarily original music written specifically for the motion picture" in order to be nominated, while an original song must have music and lyrics "which are original and written specifically for the motion picture."

Still, "Wicked" has a chance to pick up awards for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy and Cinematic & Box Office Achievement during the Jan. 5 telecast, as well as potential wins for stars Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy and Ariana Grande for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

The costars—who played Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch, respectively—could not have been more honored to be nominated.

"Oh my goodness, oh my goodness," Ariana gushed in a December Instagram Story. "I am floored and honored to be recognized by the members of the @goldenglobes, crying (of course).

The 31-year-old added, "It's impossible to find my words, but I am simply so grateful for this acknowledgment."

She also gave a shoutout to Erivo and the "Wicked" crew, writing, "Congratulations to my brilliant, dear sister, and all of our Ozian family on this celebration of our work. I cannot possibly express my gratitution."

As for Erivo, the 37-year-old was overwhelmed by her nomination, saying in a statement, "Now that my feet are hovering off the ground, I cannot even come close to properly expressing what this moment means to me."

While her own nom meant a lot to her, she was also overjoyed to watch her "Wicked family" being celebrated as well.

"Being a part of this project has been a dream come true," she continued, "and playing Elphaba, a woman who speaks to everyone who has ever felt like they don't belong and lets them know they have the power to defy gravity, has been the honor of a lifetime."