2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Winners: See the Complete List

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" dominated the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards after taking home three separate awards.

Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis won best lead actress and best supporting actress, and their co-star Ke Huy Quan became the first Asian actor to win the SAG Award for best-supporting male.

Here is the complete list of nominees for the 2023 SAG Awards.

Film

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

WINNER: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Women Talking"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

Viola Davis, "The Woman King"

Danielle Deadwyler, "Till"

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

WINNER: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Adam Sandler, "Hustle"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees Of Inisherin"

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano, "The Fabelmans"

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees Of Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees Of Inisherin"

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Good Nurse"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Avatar: The Way Of Water"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

WINNER: "Top Gun: Maverick"

"The Woman King"

Television

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

WINNER: "The White Lotus"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"

WINNER: Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

WINNER: "Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders In The Building"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, "Dead To Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

WINNER: Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders In The Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders In The Building"

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, "The English"

WINNER: Jessica Chastain, "George & Tammy"

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"

Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell, "The Patient"

Taron Egerton, "Black Bird"

WINNER: Sam Elliott, "1883"

Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"

Evan Peters, "Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

"Andor"

"The Boys"

"House Of The Dragon"

"The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power"

WINNER: "Stranger Things"

