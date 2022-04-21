2022 Latin American Music Awards: The Complete List of Winners

The 2022 Latin American Music Awards took place on April 21 as Latin stars from Bad Bunny to Becky G strutted into the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Los Vegas. The 7th annual award show -- co-hosted by Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Cristin de la Fuente -- was broadcast to fans on Telemundo and Peacock.
"In the past few years, we have seen a huge rise in popularity for Latin music that has pushed it mainstream, so we are thrilled to take the Latin AMAs to Las Vegas for the first time and give our worldwide audience a first-rate production to showcase their favorite artists," Ronald Day, the President of Entertainment and Content for Telemundo said in a statement.
Nominees for the award show were announced in March and showed that Bad Bunny led the list with 10 total nominations. He stood out at last year's ceremony when he scooped up five prizes, including Album of the Year. Jhay Cortez followed the "Yo Perreo Sola" singer with 8 total nominations.
Sebastin Yatra joined the list with a total five nominations. He took to the Latin AMAs after his notable appearance on the Oscars red carpet where he was nominated for Best Original Song for his Encanto track "Dos Oruguitas."
Other notable nominees include Karol G, Selena Gomez, J Balvin and Kali Uchis.
See which of your favorite artists took home the winning trophy below!
Artist of the Year/Artista del Año
WINNER: Karol G
Bad Bunny
Camilo
Eslabon Armado
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhay Cortez
Myke Towers
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
New Artist of the Year/Nuevo Artista del Año
WINNER: María Becerra
Gera MX
Ivan Cornejo
Jay Wheeler
Kali Uchis
Los Legendarios
Mariah Angeliq
Song of the Year/Sencillo del Año
WINNER: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez — "Dákiti"
Farruko — "Pepas"
J Balvin & Skrillex — "In Da Getto"
Kali Uchis — "Telepatía"
Rauw Alejandro — "Todo De Ti"
Album of the Year/Álbum del Año
WINNER: Karol G — KG0516
Bad Bunny — El Último Tour del Mundo
Eslabon Armado — Corta Venas
Rauw Alejandro — Vice Versa
Favorite Artist — Female/Artista Favorita — Femenina
WINNER: Karol G
Kali Uchis
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Selena Gomez
Favorite Artist — Male/Artista Favorito — Masculino
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhay Cortez
Myke Towers
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Duo or Group/Dúo o Grupo Favorito
WINNER: Aventura
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Artist — Pop/Artista Favorito — Pop
WINNER: Selena Gomez
Camilo
Enrique Iglesias
Kali Uchis
Luis Fonsi
Sebastián Yatra
Favorite Album — Pop/Álbum Favorito — Pop
WINNER: CNCO — Déjà Vu
Camilo — Mis Manos
Enrique Iglesias — Final (Vol. 1)
Piso 21 — El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo
Selena Gomez — Revelación EP
Tommy Torres — El Playlist de Anoche
Favorite Song — Pop/Canción Favorita — Pop
WINNER: Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers "Pareja Del Año"
Kali Uchis — "Telepatía"
Maluma — "Sobrio"
Rauw Alejandro — "Todo De Ti"
Favorite Solo Artist — Regional Mexican/Artista Favorito Solo — Regional Mexicano
WINNER: Christian Nodal
Carin Leon
El Fantasma
Junior H
Lenin Ramírez
Favorite Duo or Group — Regional Mexican/Dúo o Grupo Favorito — Regional Mexicano
WINNER: Grupo Firme
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Los Ángeles Azules
Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Album — Regional Mexican/Álbum Favorito — Regional Mexicano
WINNER: Christian Nodal — Ahora
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga — El Trabajo Es La Suerte
Eslabon Armado — Corta Venas
Ivan Cornejo — Alma Vacía
Los Dos Carnales — Al Estilo Rancherón
Favorite Song — Regional Mexican/Canción Favorita — Regional Mexicano
WINNER: Gera MX & Christian Nodal — "Botella Tras Botella"
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga — "La Casita"
Calibre 50 — "A La Antigüita"
Grupo Firme & Carin Leon — "El Tóxico"
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho — "Mi Primer Derrota"
Favorite Artist — Urban/Artista Favorito — Urbano
WINNER: Karol G
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Jhay Cortez
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Album — Urban/Álbum Favorito — Urbano
WINNER: Karol G — KG0516
Bad Bunny — El Último Tour del Mundo
Maluma — Papi Juancho
Rauw Alejandro — Vice Versa
Favorite Song — Urban/Canción Favorita — Urbano
WINNER: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez– "Dákiti"
Farruko — "Pepas"
J Balvin & Skrillex — "In Da Getto"
Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — "Fiel"
Favorite Artist — Tropical/Artista Favorito — Tropical
WINNER: Romeo Santos
Aventura
Carlos Vives
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Favorite Album — Tropical/Álbum Favorito — Tropical
WINNER: El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico — En Cuarentena
Luis Vazquez — Comienzos
Sonora Ponceña — Hegemonía Musical
Favorite Song — Tropical/Canción Favorita — Tropical
WINNER: Aventura & Bad Bunny — "Volví"
Camilo — "Kesi"
Carlos Vives — "Colombia, Mi Encanto"
Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony — "De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta"
Marc Anthony — "Pa'lla Voy"
Prince Royce — "Lao' a Lao'"
Favorite Crossover Artist/Artista Favorito — Crossover
WINNER: The Weeknd
Khalid
Shawn Mendes
Skrillex
Collaboration of the Year/Colaboración del Año
WINNER: Karol G & Mariah Angeliq — "El Makinon"
Aventura & Bad Bunny — "Volví"
Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony — "De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta"
Gera MX & Christian Nodal — "Botella Tras Botella"
Grupo Firme & Carin Leon — "El Tóxico"
Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — "Fiel"
Viral Song of the Year/Canción Viral del Año
WINNER: Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny — "AM"
Calibre 50 — "Si Te Pudiera Mentir"
Gera MX & Christian Nodal — "Botella Tras Botella"
Grupo Firme — "Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)"
Ivan Cornejo — "Está Dañada"
Kali Uchis — "Telepatía"
Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — "Fiel"
Sebastián Yatra — "Tacones Rojos"
Tour of the Year/Gira del Año
WINNER: Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin
Aventura
Grupo Firme
Los Bukis
Maluma
Marc Anthony
Favorite Video/Video Favorito
WINNER: Anitta — "Girl From Rio"
Camilo, Evaluna Montaner — "Índigo"
Christina Aguilera, Ozuna — "Santo"
Daddy Yankee — "Problema"
Gerardo Ortiz, Piso 21 — "Fino Licor"
J Balvin — "Lo Que Dios Quiera"
Ozuna — "La Funka"
Pablo Alborán — "Castillos de Arena"
Reik, María Becerra — "Los Tragos"
Sebastián Yatra — "Melancólicos Anónimos"
Favorite Social Artist/Artista Social Favorito
WINNER: Pabllo Vittar
Anitta
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Camilo
Chiquis
Karol G
Ricky Martin
Sebastián Yatra
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)