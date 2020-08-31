2020 VMAs: Top Moments From the Show Published August 31, 2020 • Updated on August 31, 2020 at 7:39 am Here are some of the top moments from the mostly virtual 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. 27 photos 1/27 Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020/Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2020, in New York City, ahead of her performance. 2/27 Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV Bebe Rexha attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. 3/27 Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV Model Bella Hadid attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. 4/27 Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV Actress Joey King arrives at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. 5/27 Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV Madison Beer poses prior to presenting an award at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. 6/27 Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV Keke Palmer, who hosted the 2020 MTV VMAs, performs during the show. 7/27 Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV CNCO members (L-R) Zabdiel De Jesus, Erick Brian Colon, Richard Camacho, Joel Pimentel, and Christopher Velez perform at the VMAs. 8/27 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV Lady Gaga accepts the Artist of the Year award. 9/27 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV Tyga performs at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. 10/27 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV The Black Eyed Peas – (L-R) apl.de.ap, will.i.am, Taboo, and J. Rey Soul – perform "I Gotta Feeling." 11/27 MTV via AP Halle Bailey, left, and Chloe Bailey, of Chloe X Halle, perform prior to the start of the MTV Video Music Awards. 12/27 MTV via AP Doja Cat performs on an intergalactic-themed set during the VMAs. 13/27 MTV via AP Jaden Smith presents the award for best collaboration during VMAs. 14/27 MTV via AP South Korean boy band BTS performs “Dynamite." 15/27 MTV via AP Reminiscent of her "Wrecking Ball" performance in 2013, Miley Cyrus sings her new single "Midnight Sky" from a swinging disco ball. 16/27 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV Kelly Clarkson presents an award at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. 17/27 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA Doja Cat, winner of the PUSH Best New Artist award, presented by Chime Banking, poses in the winners room during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. 18/27 Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV Machine Gun Kelly poses with the Best Alternative Award for “Bloody Valentine." 19/27 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV Travis Barker, who also performed during the show, speaks onstage. 20/27 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV Nicole Richie presents an award during the 2020 VMAs. 21/27 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV Lady Gaga, in an elaborate face mask, accepts the Best Collaboration award for “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande. 22/27 Photo Illustration by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In this photo illustration, the VMAs honor Chadwick Boseman. The "Black Panther" actor died on Aug. 28, 2020, at 43. 23/27 Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV The Weeknd performs high above Manhattan at Edge at Hudson Yards. 24/27 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV Sofia Carson presents an award. 25/27 MTV via AP DaBaby makes a statement about protesting and police reform during his performance Sunday night. 26/27 Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV Maluma accepts the Best Latin award for “Qué Pena” with J Balvin. 27/27 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV Lady Gaga poses with her four awards. This article tagged under: VMAs 0 More Photo Galleries Chadwick Boseman: His Life in Photos Photos: Hurricane Laura Leaves Trail of Damage After Landfall Zoom in on Zadie Isaias Causes Flooding and Damage Throughout Region