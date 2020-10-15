2020 Billboard Music Awards: Top Moments From the Show Published 22 mins ago • Updated 1 min ago Here are some of the highlights from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. 14 photos 1/14 Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp Lizzo accepts the Top Song Sales Artist Award onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. 2/14 Andrew Gombert / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images 2020 BMAs host Kelly Clarkson performs Whitney Houston's "Higher Love." 3/14 Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp John Legend performs "Never Break" onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. 4/14 Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Bad Bunny accepts the Top Latin Artist award onstage for the 2020 BMAs. 5/14 Big Hit Entertainment/BBMA2020 (L-R) RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga of BTS perform their hit song "Dynamite" onstage at the 2020 BMAs. 6/14 Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Khalid accepts the Top R&B Artist award onstage for the 2020 BMAs. 7/14 Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp Luke Combs performs "Better Together" onstage at the 2020 BMAs. 8/14 Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp Billie Eilish poses backstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. 9/14 Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Demi Lovato performs "Commander in Chief" at the 2020 BMAs. 10/14 Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp Doja Cat sings her hits "Juicy," "Say So" and "Like That" at the 2020 BMAs. 11/14 Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp Swae Lee, Kane Brown, and Khalid perform their hit "Be Like That" onstage at the 2020 BMAs. 12/14 Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Post Malone accepts the Top Male Artist award onstage for the 2020 BMAs. He was the top winner, ending the night with nine total awards. 13/14 Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp Garth Brooks performs onstage at the 2020 BMAs. The country music artist was also honored with the Icon Award Wednesday night. 14/14 Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp Lil Nas X poses backstage at the 2020 BMAs. This article tagged under: BMAsBillboard music awards 0 More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Napa, Sonoma County Residents Wake Up to Fires Photos: Enraged by Breonna Taylor Decision, Protesters Gather Nationwide Photos: Protesters Fill Streets of Louisville Following Breonna Taylor Decision 2020 Emmy Awards: Top Moments From the Show