Coachella in Pictures: Weekend 1, Day 1

The first weekend of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival kicked off today in Indio, Calif. Day 1 will feature performances from artists like Harry Styles, Ari Lennox, Carly Rae Jepsen and Big Sean.

Learn everything you need to know about Coachella here. You can also watch from home or see all of the cool art installations Coachella has to offer.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Festival goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Festival goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Members of Meute perform at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Rachel Mason of Arizona attends the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Festival goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
SOHMI performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
SOHMI performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Festival goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Festival goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Alex Who of Dear Humans performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.

