3 Beloved Philly Restaurants Plan New Locations at Sports Complex Casino

What to Know Live! Casino and Hotel is set to open in early 2021 near the sports stadiums in South Philadelphia

Local restaurants Lorenzo and Sons Pizza, Sang Kee Peking Duck House and Termini Brothers Bakery will have a presence in the food market on the casino property

When open, the casino from the owners of Xfinity Live! will have electronic games, table games and sports betting

Three Philly-area restaurants will open new locations inside a planned casino hotel near the sports stadiums in South Philly.

Lorenzo and Sons Pizza, Sang Kee and Termini Brothers will set up shop in the Live! Casino and Hotel, which is scheduled to open in early 2021, the developer said in a news release.

The massive $600 million site is still under construction at 10th Street and Packer Avenue. In Cordish Gaming Group's winning bid to get a license for the casino (way back in 2014), the developer said the site would draw fans before or after Phillies, Eagles, Flyers and Sixers games.

The three local eateries will join several others yet to be announced in the 10th Street Market in the casino. When complete, the market will include a variety of food options and a bar open 24/7.

Lorenzo and Sons will serve personal gourmet pizzas that have been offered at their West Chester location.

The owners of Sang Kee Peking Duck House in Chinatown teamed up with Strother Enterprises to develop Sang Kee Noddle Bar & Kitchen for the casino. The noodle bar will have classic, traditional dishes, dim sum and other standard fare like General Tso's Chicken or beef and broccoli.

Termini Bros. will serve cannolis, cookies and cakes from their decades-old family recipes. The bakery's history dates back 99 years.

In a statement, Cordish Gaming Group executive VP Joe Billhimer said the developer wanted to feature some local businesses.

“The opportunity to partner with these Philadelphia institutions at a dynamic location like the Stadium Entertainment District was an opportunity we could not pass up," Billhimer said in a statement. "We are proud that our family-owned business can partner with these three iconic family-owned businesses that have served Philadelphians for generations.”

Other restaurants coming to the facility will be announced in the coming months, a statement said.

Plans for gambling include 2,200 slots and electronic table games, FanDuel Sportsbook, and 150 live tables including poker. The property will have 200 luxury hotel rooms, 15,000 square feet of meeting space, and "ample, secure parking."

Cordish Cos. also runs Xfinity Live!, an entertainment complex partially owned by Comcast, the parent company of NBC10.