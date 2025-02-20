From Philadelphia to the Jersey Shore, NBC10 is showing you the hidden gems of Black history sitting in your backyard, including stories that you may not know exist.

Watch “Black Heritage: Building On Our Legacy” on Thursday, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC10, the NBC10 Philadelphia streaming channel and in the video embedded on top of this article.

You can also watch some of the stories featured in the special below:

One of the oldest African American bookstores in the country is right in Philadelphia. Dawud Hakim founded the store in 1959 specifically to educate people about Black history. NBC10's Fred Shropshire spoke with his daughter Yvonne Blake, who has been running the store since her father’s death nearly 30 years ago, keeping his mission and legacy alive.

Asbury Park has been known for its music scene and culture but the popular Jersey Shore destination has also faced challenges. The 1970 race riots decimated Asbury Park's thriving and predominately Black west side, including nearly all of its music hotspots. NBC10's Ted Greenberg shows us a special project that's focused on bringing back Asbury Park's soulful history.