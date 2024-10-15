Can someone else drop off your mail ballot in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania could be the deciding state in the 2024 presidential showdown former Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

With the eyes of America potentially on the Keystone State, one of the areas where voters might still have questions is about dropping off mail ballots before or on Election Day.

Are you allowed to drop off another voter's ballot in Pennsylvania?

A recent Associated Press story dealt with this specific question.

The short answer is that according to state law, Pennsylvania voters need to drop their own ballots in official drop boxes or at county election offices.

"Voters may return their completed mail-in or absentee ballot to their county election board of election office during that office's business hours, or another officially designated location," the Department of State, which oversees elections, says on its website. "Ballots must be received by your county election board before 8 pm on Election Day."

However, there are exceptions for those unable to drop the ballot off due to a disability.

"If you have a disability that prevents you from applying in person for your mail ballot or delivering your mail ballot, you may designate an agent to deliver your ballot materials for you," the department of state said. "You must designate someone in writing using the Authorize a Designated Agent Form or a form provided by your county."

The designated agent form “must be completed by both the voter and the designee, and the designated agent must have the form with them when they pick up or return the voter’s ballot or other voting materials,” Pa. Department of State spokesperson Geoff Morrow told the AP.

Voters unable to get to a drop location or their polling place can still drop their ballot in the mail, leaving your vote being counted in the Nov. 5, 2024, election up to the postal service.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy ensured voters that the USPS is ready to ensure ballots are delivered.

"Let me be clear, the postal service is ready to deliver the nation's mail-in ballots," he said back in September.

Can you still apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot?

Yes, the deadline to get a mail or absentee ballot in Pennsylvania is 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2024. You can apply online or at your county election office.

Full rules for filling out a mail ballot in Pennsylvania are available on the department of state's website.

Are any groups actually enforcing who drops off a sealed mail ballot in Pennsylvania?

Counties might monitor drop boxes using technology and officials can ask for the designated agent forms, however enforcement isn't easy.

“In terms of its enforcement, there’s really, you know, very little ability to enforce something like somebody putting a ballot in the mail,” Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania’s former secretary of state and current president of elections-focused consulting firm Athena Strategies, told the AP. “People have been mailing letters for each other forever.”

State voting officials encourage anyone who suspects something fishy or criminal with mail ballot returns to contact county election officials or law enforcement.

You can also file an election complaint online with the commonwealth.