Decision 2024
Live Updates

Live updates: Harris, Trump face off in high-stakes presidential debate

This will be the first time Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have come face-to-face as candidates

By NBC Staff

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
Getty Images

What to Know

Follow along below for live updates, and watch live on NBC or in the player above at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us