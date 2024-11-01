Rep. Susan Wild talks race for Lehigh Valley, inflation, immigration and more

The congressional race in the Lehigh Valley could help decide who controls the House of Representatives in Washington. Incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild is facing Republican challenger Ryan Mackenzie in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District. NBC 10 reached out to both campaigns to interview the candidates - only Wild agreed to speak with NBC10’s Lauren Mayk. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, they spoke about a wide range of issues, including inflation, the cost of childcare, immigration, abortion and more.

Here’s a full breakdown of their interview:

:30 – Inflation and unsatisfied voters

3:39 – Inflation and the federal government

5:05 – The cost of childcare

7:17 – ‘No taxes on tips’ proposals from presidential candidates

8:34 – Trump’s proposal for no taxes on social security, overtime

10:26 – Differences between Biden and Harris

12:19 – Foreign policy and aid for Ukraine

15:23 – Immigration and border security

21:42 – Abortion rights

23:56 – The 7th District race and Pennsylvania

