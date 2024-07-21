In a move that stunned many, President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he would be dropping out of the presidential race.

The president posted a letter explaining his decision online.

Not long after posting that note on social media, he endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris in his stead.

In just moments after Biden made his announcement, officials and politicians across our region released statements on the decision.

Taking to social media, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro called the President "a patriot."

President Biden is a patriot who has served our country honorably in the Senate, as Vice President, and as one of the most consequential presidents in modern history.



Dave McCormick, a Republican who is running to unseat Democratic Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, in a statement, used Biden's decision as an opportunity to attack his opponent.

"Joe Biden is not capable of serving as Commander-in-Chief. Bob Casey is very close to Biden — he’s known this — but in typical Casey fashion, he’s been weak in his refusal to admit to Pennsylvanians that Biden is simply not up to the job. Keeping his head down when times get tough, that's who Bob Casey is," McCormick wrote in a statement.

By contrast, in a statement following Biden's announcement, Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan F. Boyle (D-2nd dist.), said he was proud to be a supporter of Biden's.

“President Joe Biden is a patriot. He selflessly put personal ambition aside to do what he thinks is best for our country," Boyle wrote in a statement. "Today and every day, both in dark passages and bright days, I am always proud to be one of Joe Biden’s biggest supporters.”

Senator Bob Casey posted a brief statement on X following President Biden's announcement.

Across the Delaware River, Gov. Phil Murphy posted a thank you message to Biden on X.

"Thank you, President Biden, for always putting our country first," the Democratic two-term governor wrote.

I had the honor of speaking with @POTUS this evening to thank him for his lifetime of service and his historic achievements as President.



New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone (D-6th dist.) issued a statement noting the president made a selfless decision.

“President Biden's decision to step back from the nomination reflects his selflessness as a leader. His legacy of putting his country first is underscored by more than fifty years of public service," Pallone wrote in a statement. "I am grateful for his calm leadership while navigating the most challenging role on the planet, especially after four years of tumult and division sowed by Donald Trump. Now, our party must come together to defeat the authoritarian policies of the Republican nominee and ensure American democracy endures.”

Also in New Jersey, Herb Conaway, the Democratic nominee for Congress in the state's Third Congressional District, issued a statement on President Biden’s decision to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders.

"Joe Biden is a man of integrity, decency and true public service. In 2020, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris brought us together to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme agenda. And over the last four years, the Biden-Harris Administration has delivered historic results for New Jersey on everything from lowering the cost of prescription drugs to investing in our infrastructure to creating tens of thousands of good-paying jobs," Conaway wrote in a statement. "Now, the President’s decision to pass the torch to the next generation of leaders is deeply courageous and selfless. I look forward to the President continuing to lead our country through the end of his term, and I look forward to strongly supporting our nominee who will stand up to Donald Trump and bring us together as Americans to defeat division and extremism."

Also in New Jersey, Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12th dist.) said that Biden would be remembered as a "towering figure."

“History will remember President Biden as a towering figure. A lifelong public servant. A historically successful president. And as a selfless leader who put the greater good of this country above himself," Watson wrote in a statement. "President Biden’s decision to step aside is a selfless act of patriotism, putting the need to defend democracy ahead of his own personal ambition. It’s a stunning act of selflessness that is so often lacking in today’s politics. Thank you for everything you have done for our country, President Biden.”

Delaware Gov. John Carney also took to social media to share his thoughts on President Biden's decision to step down.

Local leaders endorse VP Harris for president

Shapiro later Sunday released another statement, endorsing Kamala for president.

"Kamala Harris is a patriot worthy of our support and she will continue the work of generations of Americans who came before us to perfect our union, protect our democracy, and advance real freedom. She has served the country honorably as Vice President and she is ready to be President," Shapiro said.

The contrast in this race could not be clearer and the road to victory in November runs right through Pennsylvania – where this collective work began.



Congressman Dwight Evans who represents the Northwest, West Philly and other parts of the city issued a statement on Biden that said he is "all in for Kamala Harris for President!"

"...he stepped up again in 2020 to end the disastrous tenure of Donald Trump and clean up the mess and chaos that Trump left behind. President Biden and Vice President Harris have delivered for Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the nation with accomplishments I've been proud to vote for in Congress, from the American Rescue Plan that helped us recover from Covid and the Trump recession, to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the historic clean-energy and health-care law also known as the Inflation Reduction Act. I strongly support Vice President Harris as our next nominee," Evans said. "She is ready to unify the majority of Americans to defeat the extremist Trump-Vance ticket...I am all in for Kamala Harris for President!"

Voters react to Biden dropping out 2024 presidential race

Voters on both sides of the aisle are weighing in on President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race. NBC10's Leah Uko has what they had to say on his decision and who it will help and hurt.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.