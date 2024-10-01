Live updates: Tim Walz and JD Vance face off in VP debate

What to Know Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz faced off Tuesday night in the vice presidential debate.

The matchup offered the presidential candidates' top lieutenants a fresh opportunity to introduce themselves, vouch for their bosses and fulfill a time-honored role of a running mate

The debate, hosted by CBS News, took place at the network's Manhattan headquarters.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio met Tuesday for their first and only scheduled vice presidential debate.

Walz, the running mate of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, and Vance, who is on the Republican ticket with former President Donald Trump, made the case for their respective tickets just five weeks before Election Day.

The 90-minute debate was moderated by “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of CBS' “Face the Nation.”