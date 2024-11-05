Decision 2024
Live Updates

Live updates: Americans choose a president and much more on Election Day 2024

Follow along for live updates.

By NBC Staff

A voter on Oct. 27, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images file

What to Know

To keep up with the latest local election coverage, watch NBC 10 Philadelphia News on your favorite streaming platforms or follow along here.

Follow live updates below.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us