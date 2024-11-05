Live updates: Americans choose a president and much more on Election Day 2024

What to Know
- Nov. 5, 2024 is Election Day in the United States.
- Residents in most states have been voting for weeks; as of Oct. 31, nearly 60 million mail and early in-person ballots had been cast across the country.
- Polls have shown the presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris to be neck and neck.
- It may take as long as a week for the NBC News Decision Desk to project a presidential winner.
- Other key races across the country will determine the balance of power in Congress.
- Ten states have abortion-related measures on the ballot, a key issue experts say has driven voter turnout in early voting.
To keep up with the latest local election coverage, watch NBC 10 Philadelphia News on your favorite streaming platforms or follow along here.
Follow live updates below.