Delaware's Sarah McBride to become first openly transgender member of Congress

Sarah McBride defeated John Whalen to become the first openly transgender member of Congress in history

By David Chang

Democrat Sarah McBride will be the first openly transgender member of Congress after defeating John Whalen III in the race for Delaware’s at-large congressional district, NBC News projects.

McBride, 34, is succeeding Lisa Blunt Rochester, the projected winner in Delaware’s Senate race.

McBride had previously made history when she won the November 2020 election in the 1st Delaware State Senate to become the first openly transgender state senator in the country.

