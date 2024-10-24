Decision 2024

Dave McCormick talks Pa. Senate race, economy, abortion and more

GOP Senate candidate Dave McCormick talks Pennsylvania, the economy, abortion, social media and more

By Lauren Mayk and David Chang

The Pennsylvania senate race is one of the most closely watched in the country in a swing state that could also play a pivotal role in the outcome of the presidential election. Democratic Senator Bob Casey is facing off against Republican challenger Dave McCormick. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, Lauren Mayk spoke with McCormick about several issues, including representing Pennsylvanians, whether or not he agrees with all of Donald Trump’s proposals, the economy, abortion, social media and more.

Here's a full breakdown of the episode.

1:15 – Economic challenges of Pennsylvanians

2:50 – Trump’s proposals

4:28 – Reining in spending  

6:28 – National abortion ban and states’ rights

9:20 – Children and social media

10:53 – Immigration

12:33 – Social security and Medicare

