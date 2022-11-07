Where Do I Vote?: What to Know About Polling Places for 2022 Election

Léelo en español aquí.

The 2022 midterm elections are upon us with voters heading to thousands of polling places throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

You must already be registered to vote in the Nov. 8, 2022 election.

If you have a mail-in ballot still you will need to drop it off in person.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For everyone else registered to vote in critical races -- including the nationally-watched race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania -- one big question remains:

Where Is My Polling Place?

In Pennsylvania you can search for your polling place by putting your address into the Department of State's "Find Your Polling Place" tool. In Philadelphia specifically, the Atlas tool has polling place info.

In New Jersey, the state's Division of Elections website has the locations in each county.

In Delaware, voters can find their polling location on the state website by using their address.

What Time Do Polls Open and Close?

Polls open in Pennsylvania and Delaware at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. In New Jersey, they open an hour earlier at 6 a.m.

Polls close at 8 p.m. in all three states.

Voters need to be in line by 8 p.m. to have the opportunity to cast their ballot.

Do I need ID to vote in-person?

If you have previously voted at your polling location, identification is not required in Pennsylvania. Residents cast their ballots for the first time in their election district will be required to show some form of identification.

Here are acceptable forms of ID for first-time voters in Pennsylvania:

Driver’s license

U.S. passport

Military, student, or employee ID

Voter registration card

Firearm permit

Current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or government check

Any ID issued by the commonwealth or federal government

New Jersey residents must show ID the first time they vote at an address if they didn't already have their ID registered.

Here are acceptable forms of ID for first-time voters in New Jersey:

NJ driver's license, with or without a photo

military or other government ID

student ID

employee ID

store membership card

US passport

bank statement, car registration, government check or document, rent receipt, sample ballot, utility bill, or any other official document

In Delaware, poll workers will ask for proof of identification though it's not required. If voters decide not to show ID they will be required to fill out a form before voting.

Here are acceptable forms of ID for first-time voters in Delaware:

Delaware Drivers License or State ID

U. S. Passport

Signed Polling Place or Social Security Card

Signed vehicle registration

Signed credit card with photo

A similar document that identifies the person by photo or signature

For all the candidates, issues and important dates that voters should know about in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, go to NBC10's Decision 2022 page. You'll find tools to help you navigate the midterm elections, including when to vote and who will be on your ballots in the primaries and November general elections.