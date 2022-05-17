decision 2022

Voter Registration Deadline for NJ Primary Is Today

In addition to some local elections, there will be statewide congressional races

By Rudy Chinchilla

Voters at New Jersey polling place on Nov. 2, 2021
NBC10

The deadline to register to vote in New Jersey’s primary election is Tuesday.

The election itself is June 7. People can register online through the Department of State website. There is also a paper application on the website that people can download, though at this late stage the online option may be better.

Vote-by-mail applications by county can be found here. Mail ballots can be left at ballot drop boxes, a list of which can be found here.

People can check to see if they’re registered to vote right here. They can track the progress of their ballot here.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In addition to some local elections, there will be statewide congressional races. Find the candidates here.

For all the candidates, issues and important dates that voters should know about in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, go to NBC10's Decision 2022 page. You'll find tools to help you navigate the midterm elections, including when to vote and who will be on your ballots in the primaries and November general elections.

This article tagged under:

decision 2022New Jersey
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us