Voter Registration Deadline for NJ Primary Is Today

The deadline to register to vote in New Jersey’s primary election is Tuesday.

The election itself is June 7. People can register online through the Department of State website. There is also a paper application on the website that people can download, though at this late stage the online option may be better.

Vote-by-mail applications by county can be found here. Mail ballots can be left at ballot drop boxes, a list of which can be found here.

People can check to see if they’re registered to vote right here. They can track the progress of their ballot here.

In addition to some local elections, there will be statewide congressional races. Find the candidates here.

For all the candidates, issues and important dates that voters should know about in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, go to NBC10's Decision 2022 page. You'll find tools to help you navigate the midterm elections, including when to vote and who will be on your ballots in the primaries and November general elections.