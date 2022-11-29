Toomey Calls Trump ‘Badly Flawed,' Says He Won't Vote for Him Again

What to Know As former President Trump prepares for another run for the White House, retiring Pennsylvania Republican senator Pat Toomey said he will never vote for him again.

Toomey, who did not run for re-election and is planning to return to the public sector when his term ends, voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment after the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

In the interview at his Allentown office, Toomey predicted the Republican Party would have a crowded field of candidates for president in 2024. He called Trump a “very very badly flawed individual.”

As former President Donald Trump jumps into another run for the White House, Pennsylvania’s Republican senator says he will not - ever - vote for him again.

“I’ve made it very clear I think his behavior after the election of 2020 up to and through January 6th completely disqualifies him from ever serving in public office,” Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) told NBC10 in an interview. “I can’t support him.”

Toomey, who did not run for re-election and is planning to return to the public sector when his term ends, voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment after the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In the interview at his Allentown office, Toomey predicted the Republican Party would have a crowded field of candidates for president in 2024. He called Trump a “very very badly flawed individual.”

“I think most Republicans are going to want to move on and win and you know Donald Trump’s been on the losing end of campaigns now for three cycles in a row,” Toomey said. “I think people are going to want to move on.”

We’ll have more from our exclusive interview with Toomey on Wednesday, as he recounts what he saw and heard on January 6th, 2021.

You can also watch part one of our interview with Toomey here.