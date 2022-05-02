decision 2022

Today Is Deadline for Pa. Voters to Change Registration Ahead of May 17 Primary

The primary election in Pennsylvania is May 17. The general election is Nov. 8. Polls for both elections will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

GETTY IMAGES

The last day to register to vote before the May 17 primary is today. NBC News has a very useful tool to determine what the rules and deadlines are for voters in the county where they live. Learn more about the tool here.

You can complete an online voter registration until 11:59 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Department of State website.

You could have also registered to vote through the mail by filling out a voter registration application and sending it to your county voter registration office. But the office must have received your application by close of business on the voter registration deadline today. So that is not an option at this point.

Additionally, you can register to vote in person by going to your county’s voter registration office. Some PennDOT locations and other government agencies also allow you to register in person.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

See all the latest news about Pennsylvania's midterms on our Battleground PA blog. Click here for more posts.

This article tagged under:

decision 2022PennsylvaniaU.S. Senatemidterm electionsPA Governor
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us