Today Is Deadline for Pa. Voters to Change Registration Ahead of May 17 Primary

The last day to register to vote before the May 17 primary is today. NBC News has a very useful tool to determine what the rules and deadlines are for voters in the county where they live. Learn more about the tool here.

You can complete an online voter registration until 11:59 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Department of State website.

You could have also registered to vote through the mail by filling out a voter registration application and sending it to your county voter registration office. But the office must have received your application by close of business on the voter registration deadline today. So that is not an option at this point.

Additionally, you can register to vote in person by going to your county’s voter registration office. Some PennDOT locations and other government agencies also allow you to register in person.

