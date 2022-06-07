decision 2022

South Jersey's 3 Congressmen Win Contested Primaries, Move on to General Election

U.S. representatives Donald Norcross and Andy Kim were declared winners in New Jersey's 1st and 3rd congressional district Democratic primaries shortly before 9 p.m. Another incumbent, Republican Jeff Van Drew was declared a winner by 10:15 p.m.

By Brian X. McCrone

The three men who currently represent South Jersey in Congress held off primary challenges Tuesday in their bids to win re-election this year.

Democrats Donald Norcross and Andy Kim, who currently represent the 1st and 3rd congressional districts, were declared winners of their primaries by 9 p.m., according to the Associated Press.

Republican Jeff Van Drew, who represents the 2nd congressional district, was declared the winner in his primary a short time later. All three will now face opponents in the November general election.

Norcross represents Camden County and a part of Gloucester County. He was first elected to Congress in 2014.

  • U.S. House, 1st District: Democrat

    77% reporting

    • Donald Norcross

      78%

      41,006

    • Mario DeSantis

      22%

      11,885

  • U.S. House, 1st District: Republican

    71% reporting

    • Claire Gustafson

      68%

      11,600

    • Damon Galdo

      32%

      5,453

Kim, who represents most of Burlington County and Mercer County, along with parts of Monmouth and Ocean counties, was first elected to Congress in 2018.

  • U.S. House, 3rd District: Democrat

    75% reporting

    • Andy Kim

      93%

      36,147

    • Reuven Hendler

      7%

      2,778

  • U.S. House, 3rd District: Republican

    84% reporting

    • Bob Healey

      53%

      16,627

    • Ian Smith

      38%

      12,052

    • Nicholas Ferrara

      9%

      2,788

Van Drew represents the rest of South Jersey, including southern Ocean County and southern Gloucester County and Atlantic, Cape May, Salem and Cumberland counties.

  • U.S. House, 2nd District: Republican

    99% reporting

    • Jeff Van Drew

      86%

      35,120

    • John Barker

      8%

      3,130

    • Sean Pignatelli

      6%

      2,522

  • U.S. House, 2nd District: Democrat

    99% reporting

    • Tim Alexander

      62%

      16,364

    • Carolyn Rush

      38%

      10,042

Norcross will face Claire Gustafson, who was the AP's projected winner of the Republican primary in the 1st district.

Kim will face one of three Republicans on the ballot Tuesday: Bob Healey, Ian Smith or Nicholas Ferrera.

Van Drew will face the winner of the Democratic primary: Tim Alexander or Carolyn Rush.

