South Jersey's 3 Congressmen Win Contested Primaries, Move on to General Election

The three men who currently represent South Jersey in Congress held off primary challenges Tuesday in their bids to win re-election this year.

Democrats Donald Norcross and Andy Kim, who currently represent the 1st and 3rd congressional districts, were declared winners of their primaries by 9 p.m., according to the Associated Press.

Republican Jeff Van Drew, who represents the 2nd congressional district, was declared the winner in his primary a short time later. All three will now face opponents in the November general election.

Norcross represents Camden County and a part of Gloucester County. He was first elected to Congress in 2014.

Kim, who represents most of Burlington County and Mercer County, along with parts of Monmouth and Ocean counties, was first elected to Congress in 2018.

Van Drew represents the rest of South Jersey, including southern Ocean County and southern Gloucester County and Atlantic, Cape May, Salem and Cumberland counties.

All three incumbents will face opponents in the November general election.

Norcross will face Claire Gustafson, who was the AP's projected winner of the Republican primary in the 1st district.

Kim will face one of three Republicans on the ballot Tuesday: Bob Healey, Ian Smith or Nicholas Ferrera.

Van Drew will face the winner of the Democratic primary: Tim Alexander or Carolyn Rush.

