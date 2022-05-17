Republican Primary for U.S. Senate Seat in Pa. Too Close to Call

Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick are locked in a very tight Republican primary for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, with both candidates telling supporters that there would be no declared winner on Election Night.

McCormick led Oz by about 5,000 votes, as of 11:30 p.m. That's a lead of less than 0.5% out of the more than 1 million votes counted so far.

Some heavily populated counties in southeastern Pennsylvania have tens of thousands of ballots yet to be counted.

"There will not be a winner tonight," Oz told supporters in Bucks County.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

U.S. Senate, Republican 97% reporting

Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and campaigned in recent weeks with Trump, hoped that the endorsement would push him over the top.

But voters who talked to NBC10 continued to say that the celebrity television doctor known as "Dr. Oz" needed to prove his political bonafides.

McCormick is a former hedge fund CEO from western Pennsylvania who sought to cast aside the Trump endorsement as irrelevant to voters in 2022.

Both spent millions of their own fortunes on the race. Outside political action committees also spent millions on the race.

The eventual winner will face off against Democrat John Fetterman in the November general election. Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, won the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

U.S. Senate, Democrat 95% reporting

The race for the U.S. Senate seat of retiring Republican Pat Toomey featured combative contests for both parties.

The progressive Fetterman pulled far ahead on the Democratic side, easily beating U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, a congressman from western Pennsylvania and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia.

Fetterman's health suddenly became an issue in the closing days of the primary campaign.

He is currently off the campaign trail while recovering from a stroke he said was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation.

Fetterman said in a statement Sunday that doctors believe he's on his way to making “a full recovery.” But, it was unclear how long he would need to rest and recover.

Then on Monday, his campaign said that Fetterman wouldn't be attending his campaign's primary election night party Tuesday. He had pacemaker implant surgery on Election Day.