It's Primary Election Day in NJ. Here's Where to Vote

Voting for New Jersey's midterm primary was underway Tuesday.

The state's Division of Elections website has the locations in each county for where voters can cast ballots Tuesday. Polling places are open until 8 p.m.

Tuesday is also the last day to return mail-in ballots.

There are no statewide races in the 2022 primary. At the top of the ticket will be U.S. House races for each of the state's 12 congressional districts. It's the first time since the new districts were drawn in December that incumbents and challengers will be on the ballot.

Primary day voting came on the heels of early in-person voting in the Garden State. It was just the second time voters were able to cast early votes in person, following last year's gubernatorial race.

For all the candidates, issues and important dates that voters should know about in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, go to NBC10's Decision 2022 page. You'll find tools to help you navigate the midterm elections, including when to vote and who will be on your ballots in the primaries and November general elections.