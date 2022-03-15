Plan Your Vote

Plan Your Vote in the Primary Elections in PA, NJ and Del.

Plan Your Vote
NBC

With a high-stakes primary election for Pennsylvania Senate and governor coming up in May -- plus a primary in New Jersey in June and in September in Delaware -- planning how you will vote is an important step in making sure your vote counts.

Each state has different rules and the electoral landscape has changed significantly since 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic upended the world.

With so many variables to consider, the 2022 Plan Your Vote tool by NBC News is here to help.

The purpose of Plan Your Vote is to help voters plan their vote in time for their ballots to count by presenting useful fact-based information. The tool allows people to review their states' voting rules, such as if there is early voting, voting by mail and identification requirements.

Check out the tool by visiting NBCNews.com/PlanYourVote.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Plan Your Votepennsylvania primarymidterm elections
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us