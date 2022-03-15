Plan Your Vote in the Primary Elections in PA, NJ and Del.

With a high-stakes primary election for Pennsylvania Senate and governor coming up in May -- plus a primary in New Jersey in June and in September in Delaware -- planning how you will vote is an important step in making sure your vote counts.

Each state has different rules and the electoral landscape has changed significantly since 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic upended the world.

With so many variables to consider, the 2022 Plan Your Vote tool by NBC News is here to help.

The purpose of Plan Your Vote is to help voters plan their vote in time for their ballots to count by presenting useful fact-based information. The tool allows people to review their states' voting rules, such as if there is early voting, voting by mail and identification requirements.

Check out the tool by visiting NBCNews.com/PlanYourVote.