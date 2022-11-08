Coverage of the 2022 elections Photos: Election 2022 in Philadelphia By NBC10 Staff • Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago Voters in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware head to the polls on Nov. 8 to redraw the balance of power in their area. In Pennsylvania, Democratic candidate John Fetterman faces Republican candidate Mehmet Oz for a Senate seat, while voters decide between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano for the governor's office. Follow our live elections night coverage here, or at the NBC10's Decision 2022 page. 6 photos 1/6 WCAU Pennsylvania Democratic candidate for the Senate John Fetterman and his wife, Gisele, right, leaves after voting in Braddock, Pennsylvania, Nov. 8, 2022. 2/6 WCAU Pennsylvania Republican candidate for the Senate Mehmet Oz shakes hands with a supporter after voting at the Bryn Athyn Borough Hall in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, Nov. 8, 2022. 3/6 Dennis Byrne/WCAU The Warrington fire station in Warrington, Pennsylvania, which serves as the polling station for local voters, Nov. 8, 2022. 4/6 Mark Makela/Getty Images Ezra Horvath, 2, joins his parents in line at the Kendrick Recreation Center, Nov. 8, 2022 in Philadelphia. 5/6 Mark Makela/Getty Images Voters wait in line before the Kendrick Recreation Center polling location opens on Nov. 8, 2022 in Philadelphia. After months of candidates campaigning, Americans are voting in the midterm elections to decide close races across the nation. 6/6 Ryan Collerd/AFP via Getty Images Voters arrive to cast ballots in Philadelphia, Nov. 8, 2022. Several key offices are up for grabs in Pennsylvania, including the governor’s office and a Senate seat. This article tagged under: decision2022election day More Photo Galleries From a President to a ‘Fresh Prince': Check Out Some Celebrity Phillies Fans Check Out These Phillies' Walk-Up Songs That Are More Than ‘A-O-K' Photos: Broad Street Lane to Shut for Year in South Philadelphia Pictures: Mass Protests Roil Iran Over Woman's Death in ‘Morality' Police Custody