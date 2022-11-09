Pennsylvania

Pa. Election Results: Rep. Susan Wild Declares Victory vs. Lisa Scheller; Race Not Yet Called

The race has not been called by NBC News.

By Travis Hughes

NBC Universal, Inc.

The race for the U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District between Democratic Rep. Susan Wild and Republican challenger Lisa Scheller remains uncalled by NBC News despite a claim of victory from Wild, as of Wednesday morning.

Wild declared victory at 2 a.m. Wednesday, releasing a statement saying "this seat belongs to the people of our community, and so does this victory."

The race has been one of the most hotly-contested of this cycle in Pennsylvania, a rematch of the 2020 election for the same seat. If Wild wins, she will serve her third full term representing the Lehigh Valley in Congress. Scheller is the CEO of a manufacturing company in Schuylkill County.

Below are live, up to the minute results in this race from NBC News:

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaU.S. House of Representatives
