Pa. Candidates for U.S. Senate, Governor Make Final Pitch to Voters in Philly Suburbs

Philadelphia and its suburbs are the focal point of national politics yet again this week, as the balance of power in the United States Senate could very well be decided by Pennsylvania voters in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Monday is the final day for candidates to get out the vote ahead of Election Day, and in both the U.S. Senate race between Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and the Pennsylvania Governor’s race between Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Republican State Se. Doug Mastriano, key questions remain: Can Democrats turn out their base and how will the suburbs vote amid concerns over crime and Philly’s skyrocketing homicide rate?

Crime One of Core Points in U.S. Senate Race

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I do think crime has become the biggest issue of this election,” said Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.

“He never cared about crime. He never stopped it,” Democratic candidate John Fetterman said about Oz at his rally this weekend. “He just put out a crime plan on his website about a week ago.”

Both candidates made appearances across the Philadelphia suburbs this weekend, focusing on Bucks County, a key bellwether. They also had big campaign firepower from three presidents.

Pennsylvania will play a key role in the midterm elections. Both Democrats and Republicans made their final push in the keystone state over the weekend. NBC10's Karen Hua has the details.

Fetterman received a push from President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama. Oz appeared on stage with former President Donald Trump in western Pennsylvania.

“I will bring change to Washington so they treat us the way we deserve. Y’all in?” Oz said as the crowd at his campaign event cheered. “We’ll win. God bless you.”

“By January, I’m going to keep feeling better and better, but Dr. Oz will still be a fraud," Fetterman said.

Focus on Abortion Rights in Pennsylvania, Beyond

Abortion rights are another key issue driving people to the polls. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine spoke on behalf of Oz in Bucks County over the weekend, as he did not talk about abortion rights at a roundtable event.

“He does not think there should be a federal anti-abortion law,” Collins told reporters. “He has said that he wants exceptions for rape, incest, health of the mother.”

Fetterman hit the stage in Philadelphia and the suburbs, saying abortion rights are at risk.

“Abortion is now on the ballot in this race,” Fetterman said. “Dr. Oz believes that local, political election officials should be part of the decision.”

Latest polling has the Senate race extremely close. Forty-eight percent of Pennsylvania voters say they definitely or probably will vote for Fetterman, while 49% say they definitely or probably won’t, a Monmouth University poll released Wednesday found. Forty-four percent say they definitely or probably will vote for Oz, versus 54% who say they definitely or probably won’t.

Pennsylvania will have a new governor and U.S. senator after Tuesday's midterm elections. From the candidates' outreach to Latinos, to a group trying to get out the Black vote, to who’s funding all the campaign ads, NBC10 is providing coverage of the most important issues ahead of Election Day.

Fetterman will be back in Philadelphia on Monday with a “get out the vote” event, and Oz will be at a rally in Pennsburg, Montgomery County.

The Final Push to Rally Voters Picking Pennsylvania’s Next Governor

Both candidates in the governor's race in Pennsylvania, Republican Doug Mastriano and Democrat Josh Shapiro, are spending their final hours ahead of Election Day in the Philadelphia region, as well.

Shapiro has three stops and is scheduled to speak at the Sheet Metal Workers Union at Penn’s Landing Monday night. He’ll start the day in North Philadelphia at an event focused on turning out Black women. He’ll wrap up the day in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, for a "get out the vote" event just hours before the polls open.

“Our kids are struggling and they deserve help and help is on the way for our kids,” Shapiro said.

Republican Doug Mastriano will host events Monday in our area, too. He’ll be speaking in Bucks County with the first event early this afternoon in Newtown Square as part of his “Restore Freedom” tour. He also spent some time in our area this weekend talking about violence, particularly in Philadelphia.

“Things are dangerous out there, it’s terrifying what’s happening in this area, and it breaks my heart,” Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano said. “That should not be happening in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania should be the shining gem on [the] Delaware.”

Among several recent polls, Shapiro is shown to be leading by between five and 14 points. Both candidates Monday will make their final push to get your vote.

For all the candidates, issues and important dates that voters should know about in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, go to NBC10's Decision 2022 page. You'll find tools to help you navigate the midterm elections, including when to vote and who will be on your ballots in the primaries and November general elections.