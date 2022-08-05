decision 2022

Mastriano's Attorney Concerned Jan. 6 Committee Could Affect Pa. Governor's Race

An attorney for Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in the November general election, said the candidate has "nothing to hide." But he is concerned that an interview Mastriano gave to the Jan. 6 Select Committee could use excerpts that might affect the election.

By Lauren Mayk

Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, speaks to supporters of President Donald Trump as they demonstrate outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa.
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

An attorney for Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor is raising concerns with the January 6 Select Committee about how excerpts of an interview Doug Mastriano submitted to for the committee could be used and whether they could affect the November general election. 

In a letter to the committee sent on Friday, attorney Tim Parlatore said Mastriano is “engaged in a hotly contested general election race” and “has legitimate concerns that your committee may attempt to influence the outcome of the Pennsylvania state elections through the dissemination of disinformation.” 

Mastriano faces Democrat Josh Shapiro, the Pennsylvania Attorney General, on Nov. 8.

Parlatore raised concerns about the committee releasing edited clips of the interview, and suggested that he make his own recording of the interview and sign an agreement to keep the recording in a file, to be released only if portions of Mastriano’s interview are released that need additional context. 

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I want to work out a reasonable resolution,” Parlatore told NBC10 by phone. “He’s got nothing to hide.”

Mastriano has a virtual interview scheduled with the committee on Tuesday, Parlatore said. 

Mastriano was subpoenaed by the committee earlier this year along with five others the committee said had knowledge of or participated in “efforts to send false ‘alternate electors’” to Washington after the 2020 election then-President Trump lost. 

Decision 2022

Coverage of the 2022 elections

decision 2022 Apr 19

Live Blog: Concerns from Mastriano Over Interview Given to Jan. 6 Committee

Pennsylvania 19 hours ago

4th County Adds to Pa. Mail-in Ballot Dispute as Candidate Sues to Quit

A letter to Mastriano in February from committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson also referenced Mastriano’s presence in Washington on January 6. That letter said "Based on your public statements, we understand that you were present during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and that you witnessed 'agitators ... getting in the face of the police' and 'agitators ... start pushing the police up the [Capitol] steps.'"

Parlatore’s letter also said that the committee now wants the interview to be done as a compelled deposition rather than a voluntary interview. The attorney argued that the committee doesn’t have the legal authority to conduct compelled depositions because of the way its Republican members were chosen for the panel. 

See all the latest news about Pennsylvania's midterms on our Battleground PA blog. Click here for more posts.

This article tagged under:

decision 2022PennsylvaniaU.S. SenateDoug Mastrianomidterm elections
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us