Mastriano, Jan. 6 Committee Silent on Deposition Request

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, attends a hearing of the Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Policy Committee in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Nov. 25, 2020.
Julio Cortez/AP

There was no word Friday as to whether a Pennsylvania state senator who is running for governor showed up for a deposition in front of the congressional committee looking into the Jan. 6 insurrection, as it had requested in a subpoena last month.

Sen. Doug Mastriano, a former Army officer seeking the Republican nomination for governor, did not respond to requests for comment through emails to office, campaign and personal accounts.

A spokesperson for the Jan. 6 select committee declined comment.

Mastriano was asked by the committee Feb. 15 to hand over documents and information by March 1 about efforts to name a slate of alternate Electoral College electors for former President Donald Trump and to appear for a deposition Thursday.

Mastriano was in regular communication with Trump as the then-president sought to reverse his 2020 election loss, and was outside the U.S. Capitol the afternoon of the Jan. 6 attack.

He has declined repeated efforts by The Associated Press over the past year to interview him about what he did and saw that day.

Mastriano was a vocal Trump supporter during the 2020 campaign, and he has helped spread baseless conspiracy theories about the election being stolen.

Mastriano organized bus trips to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and advertised himself ahead of time as a scheduled speaker on the Capitol steps that afternoon.

