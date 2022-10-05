Latino Voters, Worried About Economy and Crime, Favor Dems in Pa. Election, Poll Finds

What to Know Polls conducted for NBC News and Telemundo interviewed 1,000 Latino voters nationally and 650 Latino voters in Pennsylvania in late September.

Voters nationally would like Democrats to retain control of Congress in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, but support for the political party has been fading over the last decade, according to the poll results.

In Pennsylvania, a majority of Latino voters said they would cast ballots for the Democrats running in the open races for governor and U.S. Senate, and noted that the economy/inflation and crime are overwhelmingly the biggest issues affecting their decisions.

Latino voters who responded to polls conducted recently for NBC News and Telemundo said they favor Democrats both nationally and in Pennsylvania, though the results follow a trend that has emerged over the last decade indicating weakening support for the Democratic Party among the subset of the electorate.

"The 21-point Democratic advantage is lower compared to previous NBC News/Telemundo oversamples of Latino voters," according to a release from NBC News and Telemundo. "In October 2020, the lead was 26 points, in November 2018 it was 34 points and in October 2016 it was 38 points."

Meanwhile, 38% of those polled favor Republicans in charge of the economy compared to 34% for Democrats. For most other issues, however, Latino voters tend to side with policies enacted or proposed by Democrats in Congress and President Joe Biden.

In Pennsylvania, where two of the country's biggest races will be on ballots Nov. 8, Latino voters across the state support Democrats Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman. Shapiro, the state attorney general, and Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor, are running against Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz, respectively.

Latino Pennsylvania voters polled said the economy/inflation and crime/drugs topped their priorities when deciding who to vote for.

