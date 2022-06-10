mail-in ballots

Justices Allow Counting of Mail-in Ballots in Pa.

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Supreme Court is allowing elections officials to count mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania that lack a handwritten date but were received in time.

The unsigned order Thursday applies to a Lehigh County judicial election from 2021. But Justice Samuel Alito warned in a dissent that the issue could affect the November elections.

Last week, Alito had imposed a temporary hold on counting the ballots to give the justices more time to consider the matter. At the time, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick was locked in a tight contest with celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination.

McCormick wanted ballots lacking handwritten dates counted in his race too, but he has since conceded to Oz.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The state law requires voters to write a date on the envelope in which they mail in their ballots. However, the handwritten date is not used to determine whether the ballot was cast on time, since the envelope is postmarked by the post office and timestamped by counties when they receive it.

In any case, counties have acknowledged accepting ballots with wrong dates.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia had ruled that the state election law’s requirement of a date next to the voter’s signature on the outside of return envelopes was “immaterial” and no reason to throw out such ballots.

Decision 2022

Coverage of the 2022 elections

decision 2022 Jun 9

Recount Determines Oz Wins GOP Pa. Senate Primary; Now Faces Fetterman

decision 2022 Jun 8

South Jersey's 3 Congressmen Win Contested Primaries, Move on to General Election

Alito, joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, wrote that he thinks the 3rd Circuit was “very likely wrong.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

mail-in ballotsPennsylvaniaLehigh Countydecision 2022Samuel Alito
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us