If you turned in your mail-in ballot in Philadelphia for the 2022 midterm elections, the city is now allowing you to double check you sent it in correctly – and fix it, if need be – so that your vote counts.

For the thousands of Philadelphians who forgot to date, sign, and/or use the correct envelope for their ballot, they can go to the Board of Elections office located in City Hall to amend their ballot.

But how do residents know if they've made a mistake? On Saturday, Nov. 5, Philadelphia city commissioners released a list of people, by zip code, who made an error on their mail-in/absentee ballot.

The mistakes include:

Here is a searchable version of the list that was released by city.

“All these ballot submissions have the possibility of NOT being counted,” the city commissioners said in a release on their site.

The amendments must be made in-person on Monday, Nov. 7, by 5 p.m., or on Election Day, Nov. 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Voters who are unable to travel on time or have a health disability may choose to have a “designated agent” to pick up or drop off a replacement ballot with a specific form from the city.

It should be noted that this is only in Philadelphia. If you reside in another part of Pennsylvania, you should contact the Board of Election officials in your county if you feel you may have incorrectly submitted your ballot.

