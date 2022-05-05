decision 2022

‘He Knows Our Hearts': All Eyes on Pa. Democrat Casey in Battle over Abortion Rights

A congresswoman from southeastern Pennsylvania, who is a fellow Democrat, said she expects U.S. Sen. Bob Casey to support abortion rights at the federal level if the issue comes before Congress.

By Lauren Mayk

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Democrat of Pennsylvania, is one of the few Democrats in Congress who does not fully support abortion rights, and he's feeling the pressure this week to pick a side.

The Catholic legislator did not completely pick a side this week after the leaked draft ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court showed a majority of justices appear likely to overturn Roe v. Wade.

U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, a Democrat who represents Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, in Congress, told me on Thursday that "he knows our hearts and he knows our work, we stand here united on behalf of women."

He’s a father to girls he knows the importance of women’s independent health care rights so I’m hopeful and confident – I’ll talk to him in advance but I’m hopeful and confident" that he'd vote for legislation in support of abortion rights," Dean said, noting that she has not talked about the issue with Casey directly since the draft ruling was leaked Monday.

