In an interview with NBC10, Pennsylvania Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman said he knew his debate with Republican Mehmet Oz wouldn’t be easy, and talked about what was happening in the more difficult moments viewers saw.

Fetterman said he was relying on captioning (as he also did in the interview with NBC10) and “sometimes there’s delays or there’s some things that really aren’t reflective of the actual ability to understand issues and understand, you know, exactly the topics as well too. It’s all really well understood, that it’s simply just again about a lot of the auditory processing.”

Fetterman also addressed his stance on fracking, after he did not explain his change in position when asked about it during the debate.

Fetterman told NBC10 his reservations about fracking were rooted in environmental concerns and that after Pennsylvania implemented environmental regulations, supporting fracking “really makes sense.”

NBC10 has reached out to Oz for a similar interview, but one has not yet been scheduled.

