Mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania should be delivered by hand to the county election office or ballot drop box now as 2022 Election Day nears, the Commonwealth's acting secretary of state said.

According to the state, it’s the only way you can be sure your ballot will make it on time to be counted in the critical midterm election.

Where Can I Drop My Mail-in Ballot?

A list of drop-box locations from the Pennsylvania Department of State can be found here.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When Is the Deadline to Get My Mail-in Ballot Counted?

In order for your mail-in ballot to count in the 2022 election, it must be signed, dated and delivered by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Postmarks will not count.

Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir reports a little more than half of the city’s mail-in ballots were already returned about a week ahead of the deadline. He warns voters to guard against “naked ballots,” or ballots which are missing the secrecy envelope inside the return envelope.

For voters who plan to vote in person, here are state websites to help you find your polling place:

For all the candidates, issues and important dates that voters should know about in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, go to NBC10's Decision 2022 page. You'll find tools to help you navigate the midterm elections, including when to vote and who will be on your ballots in the primaries and November general elections.