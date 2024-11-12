Here's how to get tickets for the 2024 National Dog Show in Oaks this weekend

Calling all dog lovers!

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia - presenter of dog shows since 1879 - will host the 2024 National Dog Show this weekend, Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17.

The event -- held at the Great Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania -- will have nearly 2,000 canines representing almost 200 different breeds in an American Kennel Club-recognized competition for Best in Show.

Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for kids 4 to 11 years old, with children three and under admitted free. Parking at the Expo Center is free.

Event organizers said doors open at 8 a.m. on both days. On Saturday, official ceremonies in the stadium show ring will begin shortly after noon, followed by the judging for breed-winning dogs in seven groups at 1 p.m.

Sunday activities include breed, group, and Best in Show judging, which will occur in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon.

The Saturday show will be broadcasted nationally Thanksgiving Day on NBC from noon to 2 p.m.

Visit nds.nationaldogshow.com for more information and to purchase your tickets.