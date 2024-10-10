It's a happy ending for one very lost dog.

According to Temple University officials, Temple Police Sergeant David Ramos was called after a scruffy-looking dog was found wandering inside the hallways of the College of Engineering building back in August.

“A security officer handed me a cardboard box with a small dog inside. His hair was so long and curly it covered his eyes,” Ramos said. “It looked like he could use a bath. To be honest, it really looked like he could use some love.”

Temple University

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Temple University

Ramos then transported the dog to Animal Care and Control Team Philly (ACCT) to see if he belonged to anyone else, but he didn't have a chip. So, the shelter neutered him and gave him the shots he needed.

When Ramos left ACCT, it wasn't long before he knew he wanted to go back and adopt the 1-year-old, 8-pound dog that is believed to be a Maltese Shih Tzu.

That same day, Ramos called to see how the dog was doing and inquired about adopting him. Then, two days later, ACCT called him back to let him know the dog -- now named Philly -- was available for adoption.

Ramos said he named him Philly because he was found in the City of Brotherly Love.

It was obvious that Philly had been on the streets for a while, so Ramos got him a hair, and now he is a completely different dog.

Temple University

Now Philly joins Ramo's family, which includes his wife, Evelyn, his three daughters, and his other dog, Mowgli.

“He’s living it up. My other dog, Mowgli, is like a big brother to him. They get along very well and look out for each other. The kids really love him, too. That was important,” Ramos said.

It is still unclear how Philly got inside the campus building, but police said they believe he could have slipped through a handicap door that stayed open long enough for him to get in.