A suburban Philadelphia teen has made it his mission to give older and sick dogs “Their Best Day Ever.”

NBC10’s Matt DeLucia walked along on what might have been Prissy's best day ever. At least that's what the 16-year-old Delaware County boy walking her hoped was the case.

“For me, it just makes me feel like, hey, I did this for this dog,” Radnor's Alex Flowers said. “And it's just like, um, it's a good feeling.”

Alex has 5 pets at home, including Chance, a black labrador.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Chance doesn't get around like he did in his younger years, but he did move Alex to do something special.

“To give your senior, or sick, dog their best day ever,” Alex said. “And it could be anything ranging from like simple walk that they couldn't do to all the way to something very crazy, like even a boat ride.”

The idea caught on fast as Alex started posting on Instagram, pet owners started responding and within a few months he gave more than 40 dogs an adventure of a lifetime.

So, what makes for a “best” day near a dog’s final day? “A car ride, a day at the beach and even a simple walk in the park.

“They have very humanlike emotions sometimes,” Alex said. “They can really enjoy stuff. So, when you give them that chance to do so, it might not seem like it's much because they're not talking to you… But you just know they're going to like what they're doing.”

The humans like it too. Grateful their pets had a wonderful day -- in some cases -- their final days.

“That's where this all comes from, a love of dogs.” Alex said.

Alex started a nonprofit, hoping to raise money for every toy and every trip.

He just wants to make sure every dog has its “best day ever.”