Caught on cam: Deadly Philly ‘pop-up horse stable' fire was intentionally set

A devastating stable fire that claimed the lives of two horses in Southwest Philadelphia last week was intentionally set, police said.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, a fire tore through what Philadelphia police called "a pop-up horse stable" located along the 5800 block of Eastwick Avenue. Fire officials shared that it took crews less than 30 minutes to place the flames under control.

On Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, police revealed it was a case of arson and released video showing a person who investigators say torched the stables.

In the video you see a thin man in dark-colored pants, a gray long-sleeve shirt or sweatshirt and and black hat walking away from the stables around 7:22 a.m. A few minutes later flames were visible.

Sarah Barnett from ACCT Philly, who spoke to NBC10's Yukare Nakayama at the scene, shared that two horses died in the fire.

Barnett also shared that the flames burned through "pop-up stables" that were not registered with the city.

Pennsylvania SPCA's Animal Law Enforcement team stepped in to rescue 12 surviving horses from the property after the fire.

The animal rescue group shared images of some of the rescue operations. The photos showed horses with hair singed and left charred by the flames.

Of the 12 rescued animals, officials with the PSPCA said that three horses needed to be sent to a special center for critical injuries.

PSPCA provided an update on Friday, Feb. 21, and shared that all of the horses are being monitored for the effects of smoke inhalation, but at that time, they did not any signs of the condition. Due to their body conditions during the rescue, the horses were also put on refeeding plans to gain weight.

A pig and a goat were also recused from the scene by ACCT Philly, officials shared.

The ATF City Wide Arson Task Force asked anyone with tips to contact Det. Ken Golczewsk at 215-783-1092. Tips can also be confidentially shared by contacting 215-686-TIPS or using the online form. If you think you spot the arsonist, dial 911 immediately, police said.

