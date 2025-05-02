Oh, baby! Six Flags Great Adventure's Wild Safari welcomes adorable new additions

Several adorable baby animals are making their Wild Safari debut at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey.

Among them is Coral, a giraffe calf born in December to parents Conan and Mariah. The park said she is now fully integrated into the herd and is delighting visitors with her playful spirit.

A second giraffe calf, Florian, a baby boy born in March, is healthy and thriving.

Also, Jones and Pat are the latest additions to the park’s black bear family. According to officials, the cubs are very curious and have a lot of energy.

Officials said more baby animals will be welcomed throughout the spring season.

You can see the newest animal residents daily with admission.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit www.sixflags.com/greatadventure.